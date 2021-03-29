B.C. sends $4.6M to Vancouver Island communities that rely on tourism

Eight communities across Vancouver Island that depend on tourism to drive the local economy are set to receive provincial funding to help them through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province is earmarking nearly $4.6 million for tourism-related projects in Ladysmith, North Cowichan, Parksville, Port Alice, Port Hardy, Tofino, Ucluelet and Qualicum Beach.

The B.C. government says that the projects will help fund jobs during the pandemic, and will help create tourism assets for communities once travel restrictions are eased.

One of the largest projects is in Tofino, where the municipality plans to use $800,000 in funding to improve its active transportation infrastructure, including the construction of a multi-use pathway.

In Qualicum Beach, a $700,000 B.C. grant will be used to improve waterfront amenities, including the addition of mobile vendors, covered seating, washrooms and overnight RV parking.

"The tourism industry drives our local economy, and COVID-19 has put a lot of pressure on people and businesses," said Adam Walker, MLA for Parksville-Qualicum, in a statement Monday.

"This funding will create jobs, build more welcoming spaces for visitors for when we’re able to travel, and solidify Qualicum Beach and Parksville as the world-class destinations locals know them to be," he said.

The eight Vancouver Island communities that are receiving funding are among 32 municipalities across B.C. that will be splitting a total of $19.4 million to launch tourism projects over the next two years.

While many communities across B.C. that rely on tourism have been facing challenges due to the pandemic, B.C. notes that this most recent round of funding was reserved for smaller communities that are located outside of the Capital Regional District and Metro Vancouver.