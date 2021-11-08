B.C. senior and son shot by police; Inquest results in 5 recommendations

A coroner's jury examining the police-involved shootings of a mother and her adult son in northern British Columbia has made five recommendations aimed at preventing similar deaths.

The jury released its recommendations Saturday after a weeklong inquest in Smithers examining the April 21, 2016 RCMP shootings of 39-year-old Jovan Williams and his 73-year-old mother Shirley Williams outside their home in Granisle, east of Smithers.

The shootings, which the coroner's report shows happened within two minutes of each other, have been ruled homicides - a neutral term that does not imply criminal intent or blame.

The jury recommends the RCMP deploy members in pairs, especially to high-risk responses in remote communities; consider the use of family members or victim support personnel rather than officers during crisis communications in those rural areas; and, reopen its Granisle detachment.

A recommendation to Northern Health says it should ensure appropriate followup in remote villages when assessing and treating clients with mental health issues.

Both the health authority and RCMP are urged to develop and implement community crisis intervention teams in isolated communities.