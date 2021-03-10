A Port Moody woman who had been desperately trying to get her elderly mom out of the nursing home that she was transferred to only last week has finally been reunited with her.

Sue Dupuis says a lack of communication had meant her 90-year-old mother was isolated and her family was shut-out.

“She is sad, crying. I haven’t seen her look worse,” Sue Dupuis said in an interview March 9.

A day after a story aired about their struggle on CTV, Dupuis says Fraser Health has since worked with her family and her mom has been transferred out of the nursing facility and is back home.

Dupuis says their problems began after her mom, Joan Caldwell, was hospitalized about a month ago at Eagle Ridge Hospital for a broken leg.

Dupuis says she spent hours there each day, helping her mom with everything from physiotherapy to cognitive issues and feeding.

“My job as her essential visitor was to help her with cognitive issues, communication,” added Dupuis.

But she says the hospital needed her mom’s bed and she was suddenly transferred to long-term care.

“I did not get to say goodbye to her. She was whisked out of the hospital, put in a transport vehicle and locked into that facility,” said Dupuis.

She says if someone had explained that her mom would be kept away from family while she was quarantined at Eagle Ridge Manor, she would have never agreed to the move.

What’s more, she says her mom has already received two shots of the Pfizer vaccine and recently tested negative for COVID-19.

In an email to CTV News, Fraser Health said that prior to leaving an acute care setting, patients are routinely tested for COVID-19.

“Because a person may be asymptomatic when they are tested, as a precaution, residents are required to quarantine for 14 days to prevent transmission of COVID-19,” the email said.

“People who are concerned about this isolation period – such as family members who are playing a crucial role as essential visitors – may flag their concerns with the transfer team.”

But the health authority noted that isolation plans can’t be modified for residents in shared rooms.

"(With) rapidly-increasing immunization, we are getting better evidence about how vaccine impacts the transmission of COVID-19. We are actively reviewing this evidence and looking at how our policies and guidelines might be modified," Fraser Health also wrote. "This includes reviewing whether people who are vaccinated need to be isolated on admission to a long-term care facility, and for how long."

For almost a year, families have faced severe restrictions in visiting those in long-term care. Most long-term care residents in BC have now received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says he expects that before the end of March there will be “changes to give more access to families, to their loved ones in long-term care.”

But long-term care researcher Vivian Stramatopoulos, who has just finished her first wave of research on essential caregivers says B.C. should have loosened restrictions in long-term care months ago.

“The trauma incurred to these family members by being locked out so long is tantamount to a form of post-traumatic stress. There has been evidence you can safely integrate families for months,” she explained.

She says in Ontario, indoor visits have been permitted since September with proper PPE and screening.

“There were no cases documented of any family bringing in the virus,” she said.

“It has made zero sense to me why B.C. has been so overly draconian with respect to locking out family,” she said in an interview from Toronto.

“We can do this safely. The evidence is there. I have no idea why B.C. has been so stagnant on this.”