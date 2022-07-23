B.C. seniors advocate issues reminder to plan for incoming heat

B.C.'s seniors' advocate is encouraging seniors and their loved ones to prepare for hot and dry weather expected in many regions in the coming days.

A statement from Isobel Mackenzie urges people to check in regularly with older family members and friends to make sure they're staying cool and hydrated.

The province has indicated it would issue an extreme heat emergency alert if the heat waves becomes a heat emergency, triggering a series of actions by public health officials and different levels of government to help keep people safe.

Environment Canada's forecast for Vancouver shows daytime highs of 27 degrees Celsius starting Tuesday, pushing into the low 30s inland.

The high in Kamloops tomorrow is expected to reach 35 degrees.