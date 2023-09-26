B.C. set to reveal housing targets for 10 communities, including Vancouver and Victoria

B.C. Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon is set to release details Tuesday on the province's plan to achieve housing targets in 10 communities, including Vancouver, Victoria and Kamloops.

Kahlon announced the plan back in May, aiming to reduce red tape and increase much-needed supply to help with housing affordability for families.

One housing expert tells CTV News part of the focus needs to be on speeding up the bureaucracy of building.

“A number of those cities, particularly Vancouver, have a phenomenally slow process,” said Tsur Somerville, a UBC professor who researches housing policy. “Their best tools are forcing municipalities to enable more density at more locations and probably clear out things on the building code side and even address things on the zoning code.”

Brendon Ogmundson, chief economist with the BC Real Estate Association (BCREA), says he believes the province is on the right track.

“Anything we can do to reduce red tape, streamline the whole process, get units to market faster is going to be really beneficial,” said Ogmundson. “So I’m optimistic.”

Ogmundson says the BCREA recently put together a report on Auckland, New Zealand’s housing policy shift, which included up-zoning, meaning more homes were allowed to be built on a single lot to increase density. According to the report, zoning changes helped increase housing permits by 50 per cent in less than decade, greatly improving the region’s housing supply. Ogmundson believes B.C. should follow a similar blueprint.

“We’re starting to see really encouraging evidence that the type of reforms do work,” said Ogmundson. “They do take some time to work. It’s not an overnight solution but it does have an impact on affordability.”

Kahlon is set to announce the housing targets and additional details at 2 p.m. Tuesday.