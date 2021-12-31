B.C. shortens isolation period for people who are fully vaccinated

British Columbians who are fully vaccinated can now self-isolate for as little as five days after catching COVID-19, the province announced Friday.

Previously, those who were fully immunized against COVID-19 were required to self-isolate for at least seven days. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the new minimum was decided after reviewing national and international data, taking into account differences in the length and severity of illness recorded during this latest phase of the pandemic.

"We've had a number of discussions across this country," Henry said. "And we have come to a consensus that, with the milder illness that we're seeing most people right now, we can make a change to reduce the period of time that people need to be isolated if they're sick."

People should only be leaving home after five days if their symptoms have "resolved or have mostly improved," the provincial health officer added, stressing that no one should be ending their self-isolation while they still have a fever.

"This is a risk mitigation strategy, it doesn't mean that every single person will be through their infectious period, where they're infectious to others, within five days," Henry said. "But the vast majority of people are."

Even once people go back into the community, they must diligently wear a mask anytime they're around others for an additional five days. Henry said they also must abstain from social gatherings during that period.

Unvaccinated B.C. residents who catch COVID-19 are still required to self-isolate for a minimum of 10 days, either from the onset of symptoms or their positive test result.

"There's no change to this," Henry said.

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control announced a shortened isolation period of five days for Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 but are asymptomatic. Canada's Public Health Agency responded on Wednesday by stating the federal recommendation would remain at 10 days from the onset of symptoms.

Provinces have the power to determine their own isolation rules, however, and Henry argued a shorter isolation period is justified given the changes that have occurred since Omicron took over as the dominant variant.

"What we're seeing with Omicron is that shorter incubation period means that people are infectious earlier – from one to two days before their symptoms start – and that their illness tends to resolve more quickly as well," she said.

Given rapidly rising COVID-19 case numbers, which have led to a resurgence of outbreaks in health-care facilities, the government also re-introduced temporary visitor restrictions in long-term care homes on Friday.

The province is ramping up its vaccine booster program as well, with an aim of getting most British Columbians their third dose within around six months of their second.