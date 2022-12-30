B.C. singer Lauren Spencer-Smith to perform in U.S. New Year's Eve TV special

An up-and-coming singer from Nanaimo, B.C., will be part of a world-renowned New Year's Eve show this year.

Teenager Lauren Spencer-Smith will be performing in a segment of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023 on Saturday.

The annual New Year's Eve TV special includes the familiar event at Times Square in New York, as well as special performances from Disneyland Resort in California.

Spencer-Smith is among the performers taking the stage at Disneyland, joining other artists including Shaggy, Fitz & The Tantrums, TOMORROW X TOGETHER and several more.

The show starts at 5 p.m. Pacific Time on ABC Network.

Spencer-Smith has had a meteoric career, beginning in 2020 when she made it to the top 20 contestants of American Idol that season.

She went on to release several top-charting singles and performed at Wembley Stadium in London, England, this summer.

She also performed on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in August and at the People's Choice Awards earlier this month.