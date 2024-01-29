B.C. ski resort not opening this season due to lack of snow

A B.C. ski resort has decided not to open for the season due to warm temperatures and a lack of snow.

Owners of Mount Timothy, in the province's South Cariboo region, said in a statement on the resort's website that a lack of precipitation in the forecast forced them to remain closed.

"We are truly sorry to all those this difficult decision has affected, as we were hoping for another amazing season also this year," the statement said.

The owners said punch cards and gift passes bought for the season will not expire. Those with season passes for this year are encouraged to call the resort to discuss options.

The statement also said the resort's restaurant is open Thursday through Sunday to "recoup lost revenue."

Warm weather has also impacted ski resorts in the Lower Mainland this season. Mount Seymour, on the North Shore, closed on Saturday. Communications manager Simon Whitehead explained in an email to CTV News Vancouver the resort always closes when more than 50 millimetres of rain is in the forecast.

"It makes for a very poor guest experience, especially given the number of small children who have lessons with us," he said.

Just before Christmas, operations at Cypress, Grouse and Seymour mountains were also impacted because of inclement weather. All three resorts opened for the season more than a week later than they did in 2022.