B.C. ski resorts offer access COVID-19 testing thanks to partnership between airport, medical company

A B.C. airport is offering access to pre-flight COVID-19 testing at nearby ski resorts through a partnership with a medical services company.

Kelowna International Airport, along with Whitecap RSC Medical, will offer PCR tests at Big White Ski, Silverstar Mountain and Revelstoke Mountain resorts. The partnership aims to give easy access to testing required by international visitors.

"We are putting programs in place that will help passengers feel confident they can fly into YLW and enjoy their time in the Okanagan," said Sam Samaddar, airport director, in a news release Tuesday.

"It is an added incentive for visitors to choose Kelowna when making their travel plans. Our economy has been impacted by COVID-19 and this is one way we can support our region toward a full recovery."

The airport says the program means guests can do their COVID-19 test right at their resort, rather than travelling to the airport during their vacation to take a test.

"This program will support our local tourism industry by assisting guests when they travel to the region and giving them the peace of mind that they can complete testing quickly and safely while staying on mountain," said Michael J Ballingall, Big White's senior vice-president, in a news release.

According to Whitecap RSC Medical's website, a pick-up PCR test kit costs $195 and the company aims to have results delivered before the end of the next day.