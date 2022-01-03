B.C. skier rescued after breaking leg in avalanche on North Shore

A backcountry skier had to be lowered down Hollyburn Mountain on a stretcher Monday afternoon after being caught in an avalanche.

North Shore Rescue told CTV News the skier appears to have broken his femur during a small slide that struck during a period of heightened avalanche risk on B.C.'s South Coast.

"On a day like today, I think it's really important to pick our terrain and pick our routes – we've had a lot of precipitation, temperatures were warming," search manager Dave Barnett said following the rescue.

The volunteer search team managed to locate the injured skier in the early afternoon, but said he couldn’t be airlifted to safety because of cloud conditions.

Instead, members took him down on a stretcher – an operation that took considerable effort, given the amount of snow on the ground.

"It takes a lot of work, a lot of manpower," said Barnett. "We used ropes to lower him safely and get him down, and that takes a lot of resources."

The rescue mission came days after the end of another record year for the team. North Shore Rescue had responded to 225 calls by Dec. 30, shattering the previous record of 151 calls set in 2020.

Prior to that, the record was 144 calls, set in 2018.