B.C snowbirds excited to drive south, but will anyone else cross the border?

For years, Ron and Liz Zink have lived in an RV and travelled south to spend winters in the United States. After the pandemic kept them home in Canada last winter, they can’t wait to drive to warmer temperatures again this year.

“We have been counting down the days for like a week,” said Liz Zink. “Because it’s been raining so much and we’re like, ‘Six more days, five more sleeps, four more sleeps, yay!’”

With the land border opening at midnight, the couple will leave Pacific Border RV Park first thing Monday morning. The RV park is a stone’s throw from the U.S. and Canada land border’s Pacific Highway Truck crossing in Surrey.

“We have a bunch of friends who live here and we are all headed out, all of us,” said Liz.

Fellow Pacific Border RV park resident Sandy Harrison is also leaving Monday morning, headed for Las Vegas and Palm Springs with his wife.

“We are really happy to be finally going. We wanted to last winter and obviously we couldn’t, so just happy to be going some place warm for the winter,” said Harrison.

While snowbirds are eager to head south, it’s unclear how many other British Columbians will drive over the borders, when they’ll have to pay to come home.

All travellers must present a negative PCR test at the Canadian border, taken within 72 hours of their arrival at land and air crossings. The molecular tests run anywhere from $150 to $250 in both countries, and can take 1-3 days to come back from the lab.

“Canadians who just want to come down for the day, they want to go and check their mailboxes down there, they want to get gas, they want to go grocery shopping. So I think the Canadian government really needs to eliminate that COVID test,” said the Washington based immigration lawyer Len Saunders.

Canada’s chief medical health officer is reviewing the PCR test requirement. Saunders believes if it remains in place, cross border travel will be limited. “Realistically, I don’t think you are going to see the huge amount of day trippers you would see in the past,” he said.

The Zinks say the cost of the PCR test is a concern for all Canadian travellers.

“Day tripping is definitely not worth the money,” said Ron Zink. But for snowbirds who are planning to spend months in the U.S., it’s worth leaving the country, even if they have to pay for testing when they return.

“We are hoping it’s going to be a short trip over the border, and then it’s about a 17-hour ride to where we are going in Arizona,” said Ron, who beleives he and his wife can get their third COVID-19 vaccination in the U.S.

While COVID-19 cases are higher where they’re headed, the snowbirds at the RV park were undeterred.

“We aren’t too worried about it, we are both healthy. And even if we get it, with vaccinations and stuff, we will be fine,” said Harrison.

As they prepare to leave Canada for the first time in nearly 20 months, Ron Zink said “Oh my goodness gracious, it absolutely feels wonderful.”