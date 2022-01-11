B.C. state of emergency extended amid 'potential for further flooding'

The B.C. government has extended its province-wide state of emergency once again, citing ongoing highway repairs and the "potential for further flooding this week."

The Ministry of Public Safety announced the latest extension Tuesday afternoon, but said the government only plans to keep the state of emergency in place for one more week.

"My continued thanks go out to road crews who are working so hard to get our highways back and fully open," Minister Mike Farnworth said in a statement.

"This work is essential in getting vital resources to the people of British Columbia, and once completed will allow for easier access to communities around the province. Thank you to all British Columbians for your ongoing patience and compliance during these challenging times."

The state of emergency is now scheduled to last through Jan. 18. The orders restricting travel on Highway 5 and Highway 99 remain in place in the meantime, as construction work continues on both.

It's been nearly two months since the historic storms that caused devastating floods in several B.C. communities and wreaked havoc on the highway system.

Another series of atmospheric rivers is reaching the province this week, and the weather is not expected to be as intense, but there are still concerns about flooding, particularly in areas experiencing significant snowmelt.