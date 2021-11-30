B.C. storm: Highway 99 being closed from Pemberton to Lillooet Tuesday

The B.C. government is once again closing Highway 99 between Pemberton and Lillooet as the latest atmospheric river drenches the southwest corner of the province.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that stretch of the highway is being closed at 4 p.m. Tuesday over concerns about the storm, which is expected to continue overnight and into Wednesday.

Highway 1 remains closed between Abbotsford and Chilliwack and between Popkum and Hope, meaning Highway 3 and Highway 7 will be the only major routes connecting the Lower Mainland and Interior after Highway 99 shuts down.

"Drivers should expect some delays," Fleming said. "I do remind drivers that these routes are not up to the same condition as before the first storm arrived two weeks ago."

Parts of both routes are also only open for essential travel. The restriction applies to Highway 3 from the junction of Highway 5 to the west entrance of Princeton, and Highway 7 from Murray Street in Mission to the Highway 1 junction in Hope.

Essential includes everything from transporting food, water and health-care supplies to moving livestock and seafood products. A full list can be found on the B.C. government website.

Public transit, school buses and charter buses are also allowed on Highway 7, but not Highway 3.

That atmospheric river marks the third to reach B.C.'s South Coast in less than a week, and officials have strongly discouraged non-essential travel even on highways that remain fully open.

"There is uncertainty about this next storm as the forecast models do vary," Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said Tuesday. "For now, what people should do is to get prepared. Being prepared makes a huge difference."

Those who decide to travel during intense storms have been advised to be prepared with food, water, warm clothes, a blanket and an emergency kit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.