B.C. storm: Highways blocked, streets flooded, schools closed, power out, city evacuated

A major B.C. storm led to flooding, mudslides and rock falls prompting evacuation orders, school closures and blocked highways.

Most of southern B.C. remains under some sort of weather warning Monday, with rain expected to continue through the morning and wind expected to pick up in the afternoon.

Environment Canada warned winter storm conditions are expected on some B.C. highways later and 90-km/h winds could lead to power outages.

What follows is a summary of the storm's impacts across the province.



INTERIOR

Thousands have already been forced to leave their homes in B.C.'s Interior due to evacuation orders.

The entire city of Merritt, population 7,100, is under such an order, which began with just a few neighbourhoods and expanded as the morning progressed.

The order followed a warning not to use any water in the area, as the city's wastewater treatment plant failed.

Meanwhile, 34 addresses in the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen were placed under evacuation order late Sunday night because of flooding.

In social media messages, the prime minister and federal minister for emergency preparedness expressed support for those dealing with flooding.

"To the people of Merritt, and to all British Columbians affected by the flooding: please stay safe," Justin Trudeau wrote.

Bill Blair said his ministry is closely monitoring the situation in southern B.C., and that staff have been in touch with provincial counterparts and "stand ready to support British Columbians if needed."



LOWER MAINLAND

The Lower Mainland's Fraser Valley is also being hit hard by the storm. An Environment Canada rainfall warning suggested the western part of the region would see a total rainfall of up to 180 millimetres through the day Monday.

The central and eastern Fraser Valley was warned to expect even more: up to 250 millimetres by Monday evening.

Much of that rain had already fallen by a weather warning issued Monday morning, the weather agency said.

Meanwhile, several evacuation alerts were issued for neighbourhoods in Abbotsford with severe flooding damaging dozens of homes and leading to major road closures.

The City of Abbotsford issued evacuation alerts for the Clayburn, Eagle Mountain, Ten Oaks, Sumas Prairie, Staiton and Matsqui Village areas. The city has been hit with several mudslides, though no injuries have been reported yet.

An emergency support centre located at the Abbotsford Recreation Centre was set up on Sunday for displaced residents.

Along the coastline, Metro Vancouver, Whistler, Howe Sound and parts of the Sunshine Coast could expect washouts, pooling water and rising rivers as those areas are hit with up to 180 millimetres of rain, Environment Canada said.



VANCOUVER ISLAND

On Vancouver Island, where as much as 180 millimetres of rain was expected to fall in the morning alone, residents are dealing with rising rivers and localized flooding.

Highways and roadways were flooded on parts of the island, and thousands on southern Vancouver Island and the southern Gulf Islands lost power as the storm pummelled the area.



TRANSPORTATION

Several B.C. highways, particularly some that connect the Lower Mainland to the Interior, are closed for a second day due to flooding and mudslides.

In an update Monday, B.C.'s transportation ministry posted a long list of closures on social media, warning some drivers there are no available routes to their destinations.

Not sure whether your route is open? Plan your trip using our interactive traffic map.

Some who rely on service from BC Ferries were stranded as sailings were cancelled due to weather.