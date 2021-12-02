B.C. storm: New trail closures in Lower Mainland as region recovers from floods, landslides

With parts of B.C.'s Lower Mainland still recovering from floods, landslides and heavy rain, many trails are inaccessible and new closures have been announced.

In just over two weeks, the southern part of the province was hit by several atmospheric rivers, which led to record-breaking rainfall, landslides and flooding across the region.

On Wednesday, the City of Mission announced two of its trails might be closed for "several months" due to landslides.

"BC Hydro has advised that Hayward Lake Railway and Reservoir trails are closed," the city said on social media, adding that geotechnical and environmental assessments need to be completed before they reopen.

As well, part of Golden Ears Provincial Park temporarily closed on Wednesday, "due to flooding and extremely high water." While Golden Ears Park Road reopened Thursday, Mike Lake Road remains closed and the boat launch will stay closed until water levels in Alouette Lake drop "substantially," according to the park operator.

Those who do visit the park are urged to be cautious.

"Trails throughout the park have been severally impacted by recent storms and flooding," a notice from BC Parks about Golden Ears says.

"The extent of the damage and hazards are unknown at this time. Trail use is not recommended. Please use extreme caution if you choose to visit the park."

Other trail closures as of Dec. 2 include:

BCMC and Baden-Powell trails in Grouse Mountain Regional Park

Foreshore Trail between Trail 3 and Trail 6 in Pacific Spirit Regional Park

Boundary Bay Regional Park's connector trail between Raptor Trail and 12 Avenue Dyke Trail

Capilano Pacific Trail between Clyde Avenue and Keith Road, but open on weekends

Capilano Pacific Trail between Keith Road and Moyne Drive

Colony Farm Road Trail in Colony Farm Regional Park

Garden Trail in Colony Farm Regional Park

Connector Trail in Colony Farm Regional Park

All trails in the Delta Nature Reserve

Edge Trail and West End Trail in Derby Reach Regional Park

All trails in Cascade Falls Regional Park

All trails in Sumas Mountain Regional Park

All trails in Thacker Regional Park

A full list of Metro Vancouver trail closures is available here. Trail closures in the Fraser Valley Regional District can be seen here.