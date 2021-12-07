B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric rivers
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
BC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.
A news release says there is extensive damage to the Highway 8 corridor between Merritt and Spences Bridge with the storm destroyed 87 power poles and 14 transformers in the area.
It says there are still 289 customers without power in Merritt and the surrounding communities.
The utility says it is working to restore service to customers between Merritt and Brookmere and should have some repairs completed by the end of the week.
-
-
Teddy Bear Toss returns to the Aud tonightIt's the night local hockey fans have been waiting for – the return of the Teddy Bear Toss at the Aud.
-
Excess mortality rate spikes in B.C. and Alberta, for reasons beyond COVID-19Recent data from Statistics Canada shows an increase in estimated mortality numbers, especially in the provinces of B.C. and Alberta. Along with COVID-19, the spike in these two provinces is largely owed to the summer heatwave and illicit drug overdoses across different age groups.
-
Indigenous students overrepresented in Winnipeg School Division suspensions: reportA new report outlining the number of school suspensions in the Winnipeg School Division (WSD) shows an over-representation of Indigenous students being suspended.
-
RCMP foil break in at Portage la Prairie bank after man spotted climbing on roofA 30-year-old man has been charged after he allegedly climbed onto the roof of a Portage la Prairie bank to break in.
-
Three people displaced following fire in New Glasgow, N.S.The Canadian Red Cross says three people have been displaced following a fire Monday in New Glasgow, N.S.
-
Omicron COVID-19 variant confirmed in London region: MLHUA day after a cluster of COVID-19 cases 'highly likely' linked to the Omicron variant were reported, one case with the new variant has been confirmed, according to the Middlesex-London Health Unit.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams this ChristmasThe holidays may be a time for giving, but for fraudsters, they're also a time for taking.
-
Environmental assessment process underway for shuttered Nova Scotia pulp millThe environmental assessment process is officially underway for Northern Pulp's estimated $350-million plan to reopen its idled kraft pulp mill in Nova Scotia's Pictou County.