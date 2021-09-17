B.C. suing parents of slain gang members to keep seized diamond ring, cash

The province is suing the family of two dead gangsters in hopes of keeping a large amount of cash and a diamond ring seized by police from a B.C. home.

In October 2017, Randy Kang was gunned down in Surrey while his brother, Gary Kang, was shot and killed earlier this year. Both men were known to police.

The province is now going after their parents, Gucharn and Mohanvir Kang, and a third brother, Sameet, by suing to keep more than $22,000 in cash and a diamond ring taken from a Burnaby home in 2018.

In a lawsuit filed by the director of civil forfeiture, the province claims they're "all members of the Kang Group, an organized crime gang operating throughout B.C. and Alberta." The lawsuit also alleges the Kang Group is "closely aligned with other organized crime groups, including the Red Scorpions."

The province alleges defendant members of the Kang Group have engaged in dozens of offences dating back to 2010 including robbery, assault, possession of controlled substances, mischief, impaired operation of a vehicle, flight from an officer and attempted murder.

The lawsuit claims the money and the ring "are proceeds and instruments of unlawful activity." It also claims if they're returned to the Kang family, "they will likely be used for unlawful activity."

The seizures were made as part of a larger police operation, which led to several charges and hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of seizures in cash, weapons and vehicles. Dozens of people were charged as a result of investigations conducted by a multi-agency task force. At the time, members of the Kang Group were arrested.

The claims have not been tested in court and responses have not been filed.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Nafeesa Karim