B.C. suspends use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine for adults under 55 for next few days

Health officials in British Columbia say adults under the age of 55 will no longer be receiving the COVID-19 vaccine made by AstraZeneca for the time being.

The update comes after a similar recommendation from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization, which was made public Monday morning.

Speaking at a news conference in the afternoon, B.C.'s top doctor said the province will follow that recommendation, at least for now.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said the province will not be giving adults younger than 55 the AstraZeneca shots "for the next few days."

"Over this past week, a signal was detected in younger people in Europe using the AstraZeneca vaccine," she said.

The doctor described the issue as a "very rare condition, with tens of millions of doses of this vaccine being used" and very few instances being reported. Still, she said, the province will suspend its use in younger recipients.

She said Health Canada has reached out to the manufacturer for more information on the "risk-benefit profile" and what it means for Canadians.

Based on a tweet posted by the superintendent of schools in Surrey, B.C., it appears some front-line workers outside of the province's age-based schedule were contacted earlier in the day Monday and told they'd be given a different vaccine.

Part of B.C.'s vaccine rollout plan included giving AstraZeneca vaccines to thousands of workers, including teachers, even if they aren't part of the age group eligible to get their first shot.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated