B.C. teacher arrested on his way to school, charged in child exploitation case: RCMP

A teacher from a B.C. high school has been arrested and charged in connection to a child exploitation investigation, local Mounties say.

In a news release Friday, the RCMP said a 33-year-old teacher was arrested the previous day while he was heading to work at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, which is in 100 Mile House.

Vincent Collins has been charged with one count of child exploitation that allegedly occurred with a female youth, Mounties say. He is still in custody.

"Immediately upon learning of the allegations on the evening of April 7, 2021, officers commenced a fast moving investigation, which resulted in the arrest early yesterday morning," said Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen in the news release.

"We have been closely engaged with the school administration and School District 27 who is supporting our investigation."

The charge has not been proven in court and police have not provided any further information on what was allegedly uncovered in the investigation.

Mounties say they're releasing the information in the hope they will identify anyone with more details. Anyone with further information is asked to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 259-395-2456.