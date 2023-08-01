B.C. teacher who sent sexually explicit messages and photos to 3 teens banned for 15 years

A B.C. man who exchanged sexually explicit messages with three teenagers while he was working at a Vancouver Island high school has been banned from teaching for 15 years.

The Commissioner for Teacher Regulation posted a summary of its consent resolution agreement with Neil Stewart Holmes, who worked for the Nanaimo Ladysmith school district, on Tuesday, outlining three inappropriate relationships he pursued with current and former students between 2014 and 2016.

The teenagers are named as Student A, Student B and Student C in the summary.

According to the commissioner, Holmes contacted Student A through Facebook shortly after the teen graduated in June 2014. The summary explains that, while Holmes never had Student A in his class, the teen knew him as a teacher on call (TOC).

Through Facebook messenger, the pair “exchanged messages and photographs of a sexual nature,” according to the notice.

The summary details that at one point, Holmes sent a photo of his classroom and indicated that he wanted to have sex with Student A there.

Then, in April or May 2015, the commissioner says Student B located Holmes’ profile of the dating app Tinder and messaged him.

Despite knowing the teen was a student at his school, Holmes began exchanging messages “of a sexual nature” with Student B.

He even sent two sexually explicit photos of himself to Student B in June 2015—before the teen’s graduation—the commissioner found.

The summary details that in July 2016, Student B included Holmes’ name in a Facebook post warning that not all teachers at the school he taught at were good people.

In response, the commissioner says Holmes threatened to contact the police if Student B didn’t remove the post.

Holmes was a TOC for Student C’s Grade 9 class and the pair also knew each other through school sports, according to the summary.

Between February and April 2016, months after Student C had graduated, the 18-year-old and Holmes exchanged text messages “which included communication of a sexual nature” by the teacher.

Nearly five years later, between Feb. 16 and June 30 of 2021, Holmes was placed on paid leave by his school district, which turned to unpaid leave that July 1.

After looking into Holmes' professional misconduct, the commissioner proposed a consent resolution agreement to him on Sept. 28, 2021. He resigned from the district the next year on Jan. 5.

In determining the 15-year ban on reissuance of a teaching certificate, the commissioner says they considered Holmes’ failures to maintain teacher-student boundaries.

His certificate of qualification, which was issued to Holmes in 2006, was cancelled on Nov. 1, 2022.