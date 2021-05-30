B.C. teachers to wear orange shirts in memory of kids whose bodies were found at Kamloops residential school

The B.C. Teachers’ Federation is asking teachers to wear orange shirts to school this week, in honour of the mass grave confirmed at a former Kamloops residential school.

The Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced Thursday that the bodies of 215 children had been discovered buried in a mass grave near the school. The school, the largest residential school in B.C., operated from 1890 to 1969.

“It’s confirmation of what Aboriginal people have told us for decades … it’s undeniable, and this is confirmation of the brutality and the awful measures that were taken at these schools,” said BCTF president Teri Mooring.

The grave site was confirmed over the Victoria Day long weekend using special a ground-penetrating radar.

Wearing an orange shirt is a common way that people show solidarity and raise awareness about residential schools.

Across the country, institutions have announced that they will be flying their flags at half-mast. Representatives from several First Nations and Indigenous organizations are calling for action and accountability from governments and the Catholic church, which operated the school.

The union made the decision to take action at a meeting on Friday, Mooring said.

“It’s incumbent upon us to teach our children what happened there and to act because systemic racism is endemic to all our institutions in B.C. and in Canada.”

The union is also planning a “walk-in” on Monday, where teachers gather outside their schools to all walk in together.