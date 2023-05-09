B.C. teaching assistant told to quit OnlyFans or risk being fired

A Metro Vancouver education assistant has been ordered to “immediately cease” all online activity and remove all content from Instagram, TikTok and the adult subscription service OnlyFans.

School District 43 sent the warning to Maple Ridge resident Kristin MacDonald in a letter, stating that if she didn’t comply, she could face disciplinary measures “including termination.”

“I’m causing a stir, I know I am ruffling some feathers, and I know there are people who disagree with what I’m doing,” said MacDonald. “I believe it is my right to do OnlyFans you know, it’s also my right to privacy in my free time.”

OnlyFans is a subscription-based online service, largely used for adult content.

MacDonald, who is known online as Ava James, has posted many photos of herself in provocative poses.

The single mom told CTV News, she doesn’t make enough money as a teaching assistant to make ends meet, and her OnlyFans site helps supplement her income.

“My body, my choice, and my employer should not be telling me what I can and cannot do with my body,” she said.

“People have this narrative that I am in a classroom seducing students, and that’s just not the case at all,” MacDonald said.

School District 43 would not comment on the matter.

But MacDonald has spoken with her union representative and says she has no intention of taking any of the photos down.

“It was not my intention to make anyone uncomfortable, but at the same time, I’m not going anywhere – and neither is Ava James,” she insisted.