B.C. teen aims to help thousands of homeless with care packages

Metro Vancouver has long faced a homelessness issue and the number has now grown since Monday's fire in the Gastown neighbourhood, but a local teen is trying to tackle the problem with care packages.

For months, Zac Weinberg has been raising money to make thousands of care packages he calls "ZacPacs" for those experiencing homelessness.

"I'm hoping, first of all, as their youth, to provide some more comfort living in shelters or out on the streets," he told CTV News.

He's giving away 3,000 ZacPacs — with items include a waterproof sleeping bag, non-perishable food and hand sanitizer.

He questioned why the public doesn't do more to help, even comparing homelessness issue in the region to the pandemic.

"How is it that we can't band together and solve a similar problem - homelessness, that's existed for much longer?" Weinberg said.

This isn't the first time the teen distributed care packages to the region's most vulnerable.

He launched the ZacPac Project a few years ago, having raised money to give away 2,000 bags in 2020, but decided to distribute more this year.

Weinberg, who's just 14 years old, said age shouldn't matter when it comes to helping people.

"Anyone should and can try their hardest in order to give back to their community, if possible," he said.

He hopes initiatives like the ZacPac Project will encourage people to have more empathy and understanding for those experiencing homelessness.