B.C. teen makes it to finals of national financial literacy competition

A Langley teen has written a financial literacy course for elementary school kids and it’s gotten her to the finals of a national competition.

Eighteen-year-old Indiana Bateman, or Indie as she likes to be called, started her own greeting card business in Grade 5. Now she wants to teach younger kids what she learned.

She’s written a five-week course plan called "Business for Change" that teaches kids ages 10 to 13 skills to start and run a successful business. It’s information she says she could have benefited from.

“Everything in the course I had to teach myself over the years, that’s why I made it, to give kids a jumping off point and see where they go from there,” Bateman told CTV Morning Live on Wednesday.

She also hopes kids learn more about things like stocks at an earlier age.

“As someone who has a job now and wants to know what to do with this money to grow it more, I wish I knew more about the stock market,” says the soon-to-be Walnut Grove Secondary School graduate.

Her course plan was her entry into a national competition sponsored by The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education called “My Money, My Future: Canadian Financial Education Challenge.” The entrants were challenged to create tools to teach young people about money . She is one of 10 finalists from across Canada. The winner takes home $10,000 to use for their education.

Her syllabus is also being submitted to teachers resource websites as a teaching tool in both English and French and says she plans to teach the course herself in the fall. That, as well as go into Simon Fraser University’s education program.

Longer term, Bateman told CTV News that she wants to be a secondary school principal and eventually end up in politics.

The business she started with her friends eight years ago is still operating. It’s called the One Word Card Co. and it makes and sells greeting cards with the proceeds going to help kids in Rwanda with their schooling. So far, it’s raised $3,000.

Her best advice for young people wanting to start a business: “If you can set concrete goals for yourself and you’re able to stick to them, that’s the most important thing.”

The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education describes itself as a non-profit organization that works to improve economic, financial and enterprising capability.