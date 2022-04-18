B.C. teen who promised to get 'American Idol' logo tattooed on buttocks cracks this season's top 20

A teenager from British Columbia was able to hold on another week, earning a place in the top 20 on this season of American Idol.

Cameron Whitcomb, who wowed the judges with multiple backflips during his audition last month, won over his audience again with a cover of a Black Sabbath song.

The 18-year-old from Kamloops, B.C., sang "Changes" on the episode that aired Easter Sunday. He finished the performance with what has become his signature: another backflip.

Whitcomb earned a standing ovation from American Idol judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

Bryan told Whitcomb they were enamoured of him based on his accent and his energy, but that his performances are winning them over as well.

"You showed how serious of an artist you're growing into and becoming," the country singer said.

"Only on American Idol do you see butt tattoos," he said, referring to a bet Whitcomb made with his brother.

The latest episode revealed that his brother, Sheldon, didn't expect the teen to make it to the top 24, and wagered something permanent.

Whitcomb said he'd forgotten about the promise of a tattoo until his brother sent a photo showing he was getting the work done. He said the tattoo, which also includes Whitcomb's signature, took two hours, and that he picked up the tab for his brother.

@thecamwhitcomb @jesseryanstunts thanks for putting this masterpiece on my brother!���� #foryoupage

Whitcomb said he feels like he has to do something "hilarious" too, so he has the same plan if he cracks the top 10.

Perry praised his song choice, saying it mirrors what they're seeing: "You are truly changing before our eyes."

She said if he can adopt what the judges have suggested and be a bit more serious on-stage, "We're all getting 'American Idol' tattooed on our ass."