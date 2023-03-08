B.C. teen who wowed American Idol judges dreams of singing at 'the Grammys or Super Bowl'

The B.C. teenager whose performance floored the judges on American Idol last month has big dreams of using his music to inspire people around the world.

Speaking to CTV Morning Live on Wednesday, 17-year-old Tyson Venegas said he's preparing to release original songs that he hopes will resonate with the audience who discovered him during the American Idol season premier on Feb. 19.

"I really want my music to inspire others," he said.

Looking further into the future, the hometown hero from Port Moody dreams of one day having the opportunity to do a world tour – or even to sing at "the Grammys or Super Bowl."

"I really do love performing," he said.

The high school student is no stranger to competition, having won a number of local singing contests, including when he was just seven years old.

But his spot on American Idol is by far the biggest opportunity he's had to showcase his enormous talent.

Venegas told CTV Morning Live he's been immensely grateful for the outpouring of support he's received since wowing judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

"Oh my goodness, the reaction's been really incredible," he said.

The judges awarded Venegas with a rare Platinum Ticket, allowing him to advance in the competition and skip a battle in one round of Hollywood Week.

"Let me tell you, that performance was spot on," Richie said of his audition.

Impressing Richie was particularly meaningful to Venegas, who has looked up to the legendary performer his entire life.

"To perform (for him) and meet him felt like such an honour," Venegas said. "If I had a dream duet, I think it would probably be either Lionel Richie or Bruno Mars."

Like Mars, Venegas has Filipino roots – and there are sure to be many people watching his next American Idol appearance from both the Philippines and Canada.

"I hope to just keep making the Philippines proud and Vancouver proud as well," he said.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Lisa Steacy

A post shared by American Idol (@americanidol)