B.C. to allow youth sports tournaments to resume as COVID-19 restrictions eased

Youth sports tournaments will be allowed to resume next week in British Columbia as health officials say the province's COVID-19 case numbers are trending in the right direction.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Tuesday that organized tournaments for people 21 years or younger would be back on in B.C. starting Feb. 1.

"I know that this is an important time of the year for many different sports, especially team sports, and we've been working with organizers… to make sure that this can be done in a safe way," Henry said.

Adult sports tournaments will remain restricted at this time, Henry said.

Masks will be required for tournament participants when not actively participating in the sport, according to amended restrictions published by the province Tuesday.

Proof of vaccination will also be required for all spectators 12 years and older and all parents, coaches and volunteers.

"We do continue to see a gradual decline in our case rates over time and a levelling off of our test-positivity," Henry said. "But at the same time, the number of people in hospital remains high and it’s the highest it has been in our pandemic."

Twenty-four people died of COVID-19 in B.C. over the weekend, as 4,997 new cases were identified.

As of Monday, there were 31,822 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.