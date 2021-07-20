B.C. to announce First Nations liaisons, reveal details of $12M residential schools fund
British Columbia is expected to name the newly appointed First Nations liaisons who are supporting its residential school response.
Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation Minister Murray Rankin is scheduled to introduce the liaisons and provide more details on the province's $12-million residential schools response fund early this afternoon.
CTV News Vancouver Island will stream the announcement LIVE @ 12:15 p.m.
The government has previously said the fund will support investigative work at former residential school sites and fund programs that support those experiencing trauma following the discovery of remains.
Several First Nations in B.C. and Saskatchewan have said ground-penetrating radar has identified what are believed to be the remains of hundreds of children in unmarked graves on former school grounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
