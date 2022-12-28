B.C. to increase residential tenancy branch budget by 40%. Here's what that means

The B.C. government plans to expand the operating budget and staffing levels of the Residential Tenancy Branch (RTB) by up to 40 per cent to speed up services for tenants and landlords.

The expansion, which will cost up to $15.6 million over the next three years, is intended to reduce the wait times for tenancy disputing hearings and reduce the number of hearings overall by allowing RTB staff to intervene on more complaints before they require hearings.

The three-year investment will double the size of the RTB's compliance and enforcement unit, which investigates complaints and can hand out monetary penalties.

"As tenants grapple with the ongoing housing and eviction crises, it is essential that they can access and enforce their rights at the RTB," said Robert Patterson, a lawyer with the Tenant Resource and Advisory Centre in a release Wednesday.

"Additional support for the RTB will mean that tenants whose landlords are ignoring the law can have their urgent concerns addressed sooner," he said.

LandlordBC CEO David Hutniak agrees that increased funding for the RTB will benefit everyone involved in a dispute.

"Not only will this new investment alleviate financial concerns for landlords by allowing them to solve rental disputes faster, but it will also ensure that their unit is available to provide housing to people in B.C. at a time when it's needed most," he said.

The province says wait times for the RTB have increased during the pandemic, and because of an increase of people moving to B.C.

The newly minted ministry of housing says it plans to streamline the RTB dispute resolution process and make it easier to navigate.

Updates to the RTB website are already underway, which are intended to make it easier to complete the application process, according to the province.