A Vancouver Island-based electric vehicle maker is getting nearly $300,000 from the B.C. government to develop its next generation of electric work trucks.

Canadian Electric Vehicles (CanEV), based in Parksville, developed the Might-E truck, a low-speed work truck designed for use by municipalities, malls, resorts, airports and campuses.

The low-maintenance truck will be joined on the company’s production line by a new medium-duty truck that aims to achieve safety standards allowing it to operate on any Canadian roadway.

B.C.’s energy ministry announced Monday it would fund both projects with $294,000 from the province’s CleanBC Advanced Research and Commercialization program.

“Under our CleanBC plan, we are moving to a future where new vehicles produce no air pollution at all,” said Bruce Ralston, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, in a statement Monday. “To get there faster, we are supporting smart B.C. companies like CanEV to develop innovative technology.”

CanEV has been manufacturing electric vehicles since 1995. The company is expected to hire two or three more employees with the new funding before bringing on more staff once manufacturing of the new medium-duty truck begins, according to the province.

“We are proud to be a part of Canada’s response to the global warming crisis,” said Canadian Electric Vehicles president Todd Maliteare in the statement. “We believe that B.C.-based EV manufacturing has a bright future, as well as manufacturing in all green tech industries, supporting new jobs and reinforcing B.C.’s position as a leader in climate change action.”