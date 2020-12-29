B.C. health officials will provide a live update on the latest COVID-19 data Tuesday, including information on the latest daily case counts, outbreaks and deaths related to the virus.

The update will cover information collected over the past five days since provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix released their last COVID-19 update on Dec. 24.

Tuesday’s briefing will be streamed live on this page and on CTV News Vancouver Island at 3 p.m.

On Dec. 24, health officials announced 582 new COVID-19 cases across the province, 10 of which were located in the Island Health region.

Earlier this week, on Sunday, B.C.’s top doctor announced that the province had identified its first case of the COVID-19 U.K. variant in the province. The variant was found in a Vancouver Island resident.

The COVID-19 U.K. strain is believed to be more contagious than other variants and health officials say they are closely monitoring travellers from the U.K. across B.C.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.