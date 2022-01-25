B.C. to receive 10M rapid tests in next 3 weeks, 5M less than previously expected

Millions of rapid tests are expected to arrive in B.C. within the next few weeks, but it's significantly less than what was previously expected last week.

At a news conference Tuesday, Health Minister Adrian Dix said that the expected rapid antigen test deliveries from the federal government have changed since the province's last update.

B.C. is now expecting to receive 10,868,720 tests by mid-February.

"This is a reduction from the 15,719,000 expected as of last Friday," said Dix. "But that said, 10 million is a lot of tests and we're very appreciative to receive them."

The health minister also gave an update on the overall picture of rapid tests in the province. Here's a quick look by the numbers.

To date, B.C. has received 6,931,175 rapid tests and have deployed 4,130,656 of those tests to key areas.

"This leaves an inventory of 2,800,00 tests, 972,355 of which were received over the last four days," said Dix.

"About 550,000 of the current inventory are not suitable for deployment for takeaway or personal use. That leaves us 2,242,000 tests in our current inventory that are suitable for self-administered use."

Dix added that this week, the federal government will also be working to deliver more than 2,500,000 test kits to the following areas:

351,000 for distribution to COVID-19 testing sites across B.C. to replenish their supply;

603,750 to replenish supplies at acute care centres for symptomatic health-care workers and Health Authority programs;

210,000 to long-term care to replenish and continue to support symptomatic staff and to test visitors;

50,000 to assisted living to support symptomatic staff and to test visitors;

258,752 to support rural remote and Indigenous communities;

300,000 more test kits to support K to 12 education;

311,000 to support businesses and organizations as part of the point of care screening program.

"As more tests arrive, we will continue to push the areas in greatest need and expand access across post-secondary and other areas," said Dix.

"The BCCDC will be distributing rapid test kits to post-secondary institutions for employees and students with COVID-19 symptoms."

The health minister added that the province will also be allocating more than 250,000 rapid tests for the childcare sector and are working with the Ministry of Children and Family Development to determine the best use and delivery of tests for licenced childcare operators across B.C.