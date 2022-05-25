B.C. to release business case for new $789M museum

The B.C. government will release its business case for redeveloping the Royal B.C. Museum at a cost of $789 million on Wednesday afternoon.

The eight-year project, scheduled to complete in 2030, was announced to some criticism on May 13.

The province's tourism minister, Melanie Mark, is expected to answer media questions about the project at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Some B.C. residents and politicians – including B.C. Liberal leader Kevin Falcon, and MLA for Saanich North and the Islands, Adam Olsen – have criticized the project for being too costly at a time when the province is dealing with health-care issues and housing challenges.

Last week, B.C. Premier John Horgan said that the museum announcement was "not characterized appropriately" while speaking at a news conference.

He added that releasing the business plan for a capital project like this "is not traditional in these circumstances, but the case is so compelling, I think British Columbians deserve to have a look at it before we get into the procurement process."

When the project was announced earlier this month, the B.C. NDP government said the age of the museum, as well as seismic safety concerns, meant it was past time that the property received an investment.

The project cost will also go towards housing the seven million artifacts that the museum owns, and consulting with local First Nations and other experts on how to redesign the new museum in downtown Victoria.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.