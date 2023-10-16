B.C. to require flushing toilets at some construction sites

Porta-potties at major construction sites will soon be a thing of the past, Premier David Eby announced Monday.

Flushing toilets will be legally required at job sites in B.C. that have 25 employees or more, he said.

Speaking at a convention in Victoria for the BC Building Trades Council—a coalition of more than a dozen construction unions representing about 45,000 workers—Eby said the legislation is coming after the council raised concerns about not having access to hygienic washroom facilities on the job.

“If we want people to work in the trades, if we want to show people that this is an excellent way to support your family and build your community, the basic ability to go to a bathroom that doesn’t stink, that isn’t a mess, that you can flush a toilet, is a basic requirement for a decent jobsite,” he said.

He didn’t provide a timeline for the new regulations, but said that Labour Minister Harry Bains will be “leading the charge on this work.”

Just last week, BC Building Trades re-launched a campaign dubbed “Get Flushed” to push for working toilets at work sites. The effort initially began during the COVID-19 pandemic over “significant” health and safety concerns, according to the council.

“Enough is enough. Nearly every other industry from film to events and tourism has found a way to bring clean, flushing toilet facilities to mobile sites. Construction workers deserve flush toilets now,” said executive director of the council, Brynn Bourke, in a release last Thursday.

“The fact of the matter is, most people would not tolerate porta-potties, and construction workers shouldn’t have to either,” she continued. “Construction workers have been faced with unsanitary and undignified washroom conditions for too long. We need the provincial government to step in.”

The council added that the flush toilet requirement for construction sites with 25 or more employees has been in effect since 2015 in Quebec.

The campaign featured sentiments from tradespeople about the washroom woes in the industry.

“I’ve been at a lot of jobs where the washrooms are so bad that you just have to hold it. Being forced to use porta-potties is degrading and dehumanizing,” said Ironworker Peter White.

“I wanted to let you know it’s the BC Building Trades advocacy on this issue which is why we’re taking action,” Eby added.