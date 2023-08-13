B.C. to see temperatures in the 30s as heat wave rolls in

Temperatures on B.C.'s South Coast will range from the low to mid 30s this week – well above average for this time of year – according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

The multi-day heat wave is the longest stretch of sustained sweltering weather to hit the province this summer amid a record-breaking wildfire season and persistent drought.

"We haven’t really had a big long or extended heat event, so this is why we’re kind of ringing the alarm bells on this one," said Terri Lang, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Several cities have already opened cooling centres and health authorities and local officials are urging people to seek respite where and when they can.

While it's not officially a heat emergency, temperatures could could still be dangerous for those most vulnerable, including seniors.

"Now the challenge for seniors is that heat waves can be heat emergencies," said B.C. Seniors' Advocate Isobel Mackenzie.

"Particularly for seniors who live in apartments or rooms that get overheated," she continued.

Mackenzie said while the province has made some progress in warning the public about heat waves, a proper plan is needed to get people to cooler spaces when their homes become potentially dangerous.

"How are people going to get there if they’re frail? How are they going to know about them?" Mackenzie asked, referencing an apparent gap in the response.

"That’s the piece we still, I think, need a bit more of a provincial coordinated response. It's still a little bit fragmented at the moment."

She and other experts say people need to keep a close eye on the elderly and others who are vulnerable to the effects of extreme heat and look for signs of heat stroke.

"A lot of people don’t necessarily recognize that they’re overheating until they are quite hot. But some of the first signs are heavy sweating, (an) increased heart rate where you can feel your heart is starting to work harder, and a little bit of a headache," said Sarah Henderson of the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

B.C. Emergency Health Services, in a statement, said it's preparing for the possibility that paramedics will be called to respond to more heat-related cases.

"Our contingency and escalation process, known as the clinical safety plan, provides us with the ability to monitor the system as a whole and to ensure that we have the capacity to respond to urgent calls as a priority should there be a sudden spike in emergency calls," the statement read.

In a statement, the Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness said it's taking action to keep people safe including: community outreach focusing on high-risk populations, meeting with experts to support health-system planning and reimbursing eligible costs for cooling centres.