B.C. to spread insecticide across Vancouver Island to curb spongy moths

The B.C. government plans to spray an insecticide across thousands of hectares of Vancouver Island in an attempt to keep invasive spongy moth populations down.

The province plans to use the insecticide in four regions of the island, including in Greater Victoria, Courtenay, Port Alberni and Campbell River.

Spongy moths are not native to B.C. and can damage natural ecosystems as well as agricultural operations.

Monitoring of the species conducted last year also found that populations of the moth have increased in the province over the past two to three years.

Spongy moth larvae eat tree leaves, which can affect crops like apples, blueberries and other fruit, and cause extra competition for local pollinators that also rely on the same resources for food.

The province says there's economic concerns tied to the spread of spongy moths as well.

If the population becomes entrenched in B.C. then exports from the forestry and agricultural industry will have to be inspected if they are being shipped to the U.S., which could increase expenses and result in supply chain delays.

The province says outbreaks of spongy moths in Ontario and Quebec has B.C. on high alert, and that the insect is usually transported to B.C. by recreational vehicles or other household items that arrive from other provinces.

"Untreated spongy moths risk spreading to other areas of B.C. and are a threat to forests and farms," the province said in a release Friday.

Between April 1 and June 30, the province plans to use biological insecticide Foray 48B to curb the spread of spongy moths on Vancouver Island.

The province says the treatment does not affect other plants or animals, such as mammals, birds, fish and bees.

Foray 48B has been approved for use in the Canada since 1961 and is designed to only target spongy moth larvae, according to the province.

Residents who live in treatment areas have until Feb. 21 to submit a comment on the use of the insecticide on the B.C. government website.