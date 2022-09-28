B.C. tourism minister resigns due to 'pressing and urgent personal matters'

British Columbia's tourism minister has resigned from cabinet and gone on medical leave effective immediately, the premier announced Wednesday.

In a brief statement, John Horgan said Minister of Tourism, Art, Culture and Sport Melanie Mark "advised me of her decision to resign her cabinet portfolio and go on medical leave to focus on pressing and urgent personal matters."

Horgan said he has asked Lisa Beare to assume the tourism portfolio in addition to her role as minister of citizens’ services.

"While I regret that she [Mark] will not be at the cabinet table, I respect her decision and her commitment to her constituents," the premier said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.