B.C. transport minister appeals to feds for help closing trucking safety loophole

B.C.'s transportation minister is calling on the federal government to help close a loophole that allows trucking companies whose fleets are taken off the road in this province to bring in vehicles from other jurisdictions.

The move comes as British Columbia tries to crack down on costly crashes into highway infrastructure, of which there have been dozens over the past two years.

Minister Rob Fleming, in a letter to his federal counterpart Monday, says that a "decentralized approach" to fines and penalties risks being ineffective because of the "inter-provincial nature of commercial trucking."

Coordination is required, he continues, because "our transportation networks are interconnected: no one province can go it alone on road safety."

Last month, a truck operated by Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd. crashed into an overpass in Delta, causing significant damage. That incident was the company's sixth "infrastructure" crash in the past two years,Fleming said when pulling the company's safety certificate and taking its fleet of 65 trucks off the road.

In the days that followed, social media users shared photographs they said were taken in B.C. that showed trucks branded “Chohan Group” and “Edmonton.” The company did not confirm it had brought in trucks from Alberta, nor did it respond to multiple requests for comment. The minister, however, said he was looking into the issue.

Fleming does not name this company or refer to this incident, but does express concern that companies that operate in multiple provinces can "lawfully avoid enforcement consequences when operating commercial vehicles unsafely across Canada." The suspension of a safety certificate in one province, Fleming pint out, has no impact on operations in another province.

Stressing that the vast majority of trucking companies and drivers follow the rules, Fleming said a piecemeal approach is vulnerable to abuse by unscrupulous operators looking to "avoid enforcement consequences."

Chohan Freight Forwarders Ltd., for its part, has said the overpass strike in Delta was caused by an owner-operator who was told not to proceed with an oversized load but ignored the company's instructions.

"We are disappointed in this driver’s non-compliance as we have been working hard with CVSE and the Ministry of Transportation over the past two years," a spokesperson wrote.

"Our company has an exemplary safety rating and has been in compliance with all safety regulations. At this time, we are cooperating with all investigating agencies and no further comment will be provided."

With a file from The Canadian Press