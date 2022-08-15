B.C. trucker sentenced to 4 years in prison for smuggling 33 kg of meth over the border

A B.C. trucker was sentenced to spend years in prison after being caught smuggling methamphetamine over the border.

In an update Monday on the case that spanned multiple years, Mounties said Sarbjit Chahal of Surrey was sentenced on July 22 after being convicted of import/export of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The charges stemmed from a screening conducted in November 2018 at Pacific Highway Border Crossing. Police said they found 33 kilograms of meth hidden in the driver's cabin on that day and it was later confirmed to be 100 per cent pure.

"We are committed to ensuring Canada's continued security and prosperity, and the success of this joint operation demonstrates the effectiveness of the (Canada Border Services Agency-RCMP) Joint Border Strategy of detecting, preventing, denying and disrupting criminal exploitation of Canada’s borders," said Supt. Bert Ferreira in a news release.

Chahal's trial went from Nov. 22 to Dec. 3, 2021. Police said Chahal took the stand and said he "knowingly committed the alleged offences while under duress after having received death threats from an individual who had asked him to act as a courier."

The RCMP said a jury convicted him of the two offences. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment for import/export of a controlled substance, and 2.5 years of imprisonment for the other offence.