B.C. Uber drivers claim they were fired after refusing to take passengers breaking COVID-19 rules, union says

A B.C. union has filed an unfair labour practice complaint against Uber, claiming three drivers were fired after refusing unsafe work when some customers refused to follow COVID-19 rules.

In a statement Thursday, UFCW 1518 said it's filing the complaint to B.C.'s Labour Relations Board on behalf of multiple drivers. In one incident, the union said a customer reportedly threatened a driver with a complaint and became violent after being asked to wear a mask while in the vehicle. The driver called the police, who removed the customer from the car.

"In another incident, a driver refused to take four passengers in his vehicle as this violated Uber's explicit COVID-19 safety regulations," the union said. "The driver believes that the customer who ordered the trip retaliated against him by leaving a bad review and rating."

In general, the drivers reported they "frequently" dealt with customers who were intoxicated, rude, demanding and insulting, the union said. In multiple incidents, the drivers were threatened with complaints against them.

The individuals involved had "strong driving records," the union said, but after complaints were filed their Uber apps were reportedly deactivated from their phones.

"They attempted to reach Uber support to dispute the complaints but were unable to learn more or tell their side of the story," the union's statement said. "Uber support did not follow up on requests for review or make further attempts to contact the drivers."

In an emailed statement, an Uber spokesperson told CTV News Vancouver, "We want every experience on the Uber platform to feel safe, respectful, and positive and we’ve developed our policies with this in mind.

"The union said working for Uber was the main source of income for all of the drivers it's representing. One driver had more than 1,000 five-star reviews.

"I bought a new car, borrowed money from my friend and planned to start studying for my future, but my livelihood was stolen from me," said driver Bhupinder Singh in a news release.

"It affected my mental health. I was a top-star rating driver and completed more than 2,000 trips and with two false and angry customer accusations, Uber deactivated my account without proper investigation."

The union hopes if the labour board rules in favour of the drivers, they'll be reinstated and compensated. UFCW 1518 also hopes changes will be made to the Employment Standards Act to allow app-based contract workers to join a union.

"The heartbreaking fact is that these drivers rely on the income they earn from the Uber app to support themselves and their families," a letter from the union to B.C.'s labour minister said.

"Due to their classification as contractors, gig workers are not entitled to basic employment and labour protections, allowing corporations like Uber ample opportunity to avoid abiding by the Employment Standards Act and treating its workers with dignity and respect."

In a news conference Friday, Labour Minister Ravi Kahlon said "there is a lot of working being done" by the province to support gig workers.

"Employers need to be supporting their employees during this challenging time," Kahlon said. "My message is clear to all businesses: please support your workers through this challenging time."