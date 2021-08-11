B.C. urges water conservation as Lower Mainland, other regions under Level 4 drought

The B.C. government is urging residents to voluntarily conserve water over concerns about worsening drought conditions in several areas of the province.

As residents brace for another blistering heat wave, drought and water scarcity "continues to rise for most of the southern half of British Columbia," the Ministry of Forests said in a news release this week.

The government warned that droughts can cause lower streamflows and warmer water temperatures in rivers, impacting fish populations and other aquatic life. Droughts can also reduce the growth and quality of crops on farms.

And while recent rainfall has alleviated conditions in B.C.'s north, the province said showers in the south have "not had a considerable effect on water scarcity relief."

"The unseasonable heat and dry conditions forecast mid-week and lasting through the weekend will continue to exacerbate drought conditions for many southern areas," the ministry cautioned in its release.

Areas under Level 4 drought conditions include the Lower Mainland and South Coast basins, the Lower Columbia and West Kootenay basins, the North and South Thompson basins, the Vancouver Island and Gulf Islands basins, as well as the Salmon River, Coldwater River and Nicola River watersheds.

Under a Level 4 drought, the government said adverse impacts on people, fish or ecosystems are "likely."

Only one area – the Kettle basin in the Kootenay region – is experiencing a Level 5 drought, during which those adverse impacts are said to be "almost certain."

The province asked residents to take shorter showers, avoid leaving taps running, and install water-efficient showerheads, taps and toilets. British Columbians have also been asked to limit outdoor watering and avoid watering during "the heat of the day or when it is windy."

"If conservation measures do not achieve sufficient results and drought conditions worsen, regulatory action may be taken under the Water Sustainability Act," the Ministry of Forests said. "This includes temporary protection orders issued to water licensees to avoid significant or irreversible harm to aquatic ecosystems."

More information on droughts and water conservation are available on the B.C. government website.