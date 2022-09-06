Here's how B.C. is rolling out fall boosters of COVID-19 vaccine

The B.C. government expects to begin sending invitations for fall COVID-19 vaccine boosters by the end of the week, pending the arrival of the first shipment of Omicron-targeting bivalent doses.

Health officials unveiled their plans for the province's latest vaccine rollout Tuesday afternoon, confirming the earliest appointments will be given to residents who are at higher risk of severe infection, such as the immunocompromised, and to those who have waited the longest since their last dose.

Recipients will generally have to wait at least six months since their previous shot, though there will be exceptions for some vulnerable groups, including residents of long-term care homes, who could receive their fall booster just three months after their last dose.

Anyone who has caught COVID-19 recently should wait three months before getting their fall booster, officials said.

Around 109,000 doses of Moderna's newly authorized bivalent vaccine are scheduled to arrive in B.C. this week, with expected shipments increasing to 405,000 by mid-month. The government noted it's also possible that hundreds of thousands of weekly doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's bivalent vaccine will be arriving in the province by that time, pending Health Canada approval.

Officials anticipate reaching peak capacity for vaccine distribution by the end of September, at which point around 280,000 people should be receiving a dose every week.

Pharmacies will be the first to offer the vaccines, with more than 500 locations across the province participating in the early distribution. Health authorities will follow with dedicated vaccination clinics that will begin opening on Sept. 19.

Officials have touted the bivalent doses as more effective at protecting against all Omicron variants in circulation, which have accounted for the majority of transmission in Canada for months.

Multivalent vaccines are nothing new, with annual influenza shots notably carrying three or more virus strains in an effort to target the ones most likely to cause illness in a particular flu season.

The government said people will be able to receive their fall COVID-19 vaccine booster and flu shot at the same appointment beginning sometime in October, at both pharmacy and health authority clinic locations.

Health officials are hopeful uptake will be high for both vaccines this year, to help ward off an expected surge in illness heading into November and December.

Some 1.3 million B.C. residents never responded to their invitation to get a first COVID-19 booster, though a government survey indicated 35 per cent of those – or about 455,000 people – intend to get one this fall.

Approximately two-thirds of people who did receive a first booster said they will "definitely" get another, according to the province, and 21 per cent said they likely will as well.

This is a developing story and will be updated.