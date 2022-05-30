B.C. village suspends firefighting services amid staff shortage

A village on the northwest coast of Vancouver Island has temporarily suspended its volunteer fire department, the only firefighting service in the area, amid a shortage of members.

Julie Colborne, the mayor of Zeballos, B.C., said the village council reached the decision to temporarily cancel firefighting services at its May 27 meeting.

"Village of Zeballos council and village staff are currently grappling with a number of issues, as well as (similar to every employment sector in B.C.) a staffing shortage," the mayor said in a statement on behalf of the council.

"Village staff is currently doing an excellent job at keeping the office running, adhering to our legislative requirements and timelines, and respectfully dealing with the day-to-day responsibilities their positions require," Colborne added.

'THERE WILL CURRENTLY BE NO RESPONSE TO A FIRE CALL OUT'

The village is advising residents and business owners to check their insurance policies to see if they need to report the lack of fire services to their insurers.

The village says residents should still call 911 if they see a fire, saying "dispatch services will have a protocol in place."

However, the village advised, "there will currently be no response to a fire call out."

The village said it will make more information available to the public about the cancellation of firefighting services "in the next few weeks as council decides on its next steps."

Zeballos is currently seeking legal counsel and consultation on how the suspension of the fire service will affect the municipality.

The village says it's reviewing the potential liability held by the municipality and firefighters, and what can be done to mitigate risks to members.

"We will seek information on the expectations of the Office of the Fire Commissioner, training levels of fire department members and the [WorkSafeBC] requirements to keep our members safe," said the municipality.

Zeballos council is urging anyone interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter or administrator to attend the fire hall on Wednesdays at 7 p.m.

Zeballos is approximately 110 kilometres as the crow flies west of Campbell River, B.C.