B.C. vs. Ontario: Canadians go head-to-head on U.S. game show 'Jeopardy!'

Mattea Roach, left, is seen with North Vancouver's Caitlin Hayes and New York resident Sarah Mcgrath on an episode of 'Jeopardy!' that aired Monday, April 19, 2022.

Two of the three contestants on the latest episode of Jeopardy! were Canadian, pitting British Columbia against Ontario on the popular American game show.

A Metro Vancouver woman looked to upset the current champion, a resident of Toronto, on the episode that aired Monday night.

Caitlin Hayes, a musician and educator from North Vancouver, got the final question right, but she didn't win enough cash to continue on.

She lost by just a few thousand dollars to Mattea Roach, who claimed her 10th victory. A New York-based business manager came in third.

Roach, a 23-year-old tutor originally from Nova Scotia, has won US$227,601 so far in her winning streak, and will take on a student from New Jersey and a manager of development events from Pennsylvania on Tuesday. 

