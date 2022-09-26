B.C. weather: 11 temperature records broken across the province

Nearly a dozen temperature records were broken in B.C. Sunday as parts of the province experienced a warm fall weekend.

Preliminary data from Environment Canada showed 11 areas set new records for high temperatures Sept. 25 and many of them were decades old.

The temperature records that were broken, according to Environment Canada, include:

Pemberton area – new record of 27.9 C, old record of 26.7 C set in 1974

Port Alberni area – new record of 28.3 C, old record of 28 C set in 2018

Port Hardy area – new record of 19.1 C, old record of 18.9 C set in 1957

Puntzi Mountain area – new record of 26 C, old record of 24.7 C set in 2009

Sechelt area – new record of 24 C, old record of 22 set in 1979

Greater Victoria areas, including near the harbour, Hartland, Gonzales Point, Esquimalt and the University of Victoria – new record of 24 C, old record of 23.9 C set in 1939

Whistler area – new record of 26.6 C, old record of 26.1 C set in 1974

In Metro Vancouver, high temperatures are expected to hover around 20 C for most of the week, except on Wednesday when it's predicted to be rainy with a high of 17 C.

Earlier this month, forecasters with the Weather Network predicted B.C.'s fall season would start warm and dry, but change to a much wetter weather pattern in October and November.

"A typical number of fall storms and rainy days are expected, but this should result in above-normal precipitation totals as moisture-laden systems will bring the risk for excessive rainfall at times," the Weather Network's fall prediction for B.C. said.

"Near-normal temperatures at the end of the season should also allow the ski season to get underway relatively on time."