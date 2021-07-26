B.C. wildfire update: Evacuation orders in place as fires draws nearer to properties
VANCOUVER – Evacuation orders have been issued for several properties near the Thomas Creek and White Rock Lake wildfires.
In a brief advisory, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen listed the "parcels" that must be evacuated immediately in Electoral Area D:
- District Lot 285S, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAP1193, Sublot 3, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, AFB
- Plan KAP1193, Sublot 4, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, AFB
- Plan KAP1193, Sublot 6, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAP1193, Sublot 7, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, AFB - FOREST RESERVE 23-8-60
- Plan KAP1193, Sublot 16, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- Plan KAP1193, Sublot 19, District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District
- District Lot 3639, Similkameen Div of Yale Land District, Portion SE OF SUBLOT 19
The Thompson-Nicola Regional District also issued an evacuation order, though it did not include a list of properties. Instead, it posted a link to a map.
The order in the TNRD applies to properties in Electoral Area L (Grasslands), near Westwold.
Anyone under evacuation order is told to leave immediately.