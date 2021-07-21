B.C. wildfires: 100 firefighters coming from Mexico to help with local blazes

About 100 firefighters are set to arrive in B.C. from Mexico on Saturday to help fight the raging wildfires.

Public safety minister Mike Farnworth says officials are also in talks with Australia to bring in more help.

More than three-thousand firefighters and support staff are battling the blazes, with some having come from Alberta, New Brunswick and Quebec.

Nearly 300 fires were burning across the province yesterday, including several encroaching on communities that have issued evacuation orders or alerts.