B.C. wildfires: 2 of the largest blazes now classified as 'being held,' dozens still 'out of control'

Two of the largest wildfires in British Columbia are now classified as “being held” after weeks of burning out of control.

The BC Wildfire Service says the nearly 900-square-kilometre Sparks Lake fire burning north of Kamloops Lake and east of Cache Creek is currently being held, meaning suppression has been sufficient to ensure the blaze is not likely to spread beyond its boundaries under current and forecasted conditions.

The 635-square-kilometre Tremont Creek blaze burning south of Kamloops Lake just outside Ashcroft is also being held and the service says structure protection resources are being removed in areas that are no longer at risk.

There are about 240 active wildfires in B.C., with 22 considered fires of note, meaning they are either highly visible or pose a potential threat to public safety.

Emergency Management B.C. says more than 34 hundred firefighters from B-C and more than 400 from out-of-province are helping fight the fires.