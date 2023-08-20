B.C. wildfires: Efforts underway to relocate pets and livestock

Efforts are underway to relocate household pets as well as livestock from regions impacted by wildfires in B.C.

The BC SPCA is offering up support for pet owners, including in the Okanagan and Thompson-Nicola regions.

"We’re trying not to say no to anybody,” Gaelene Askeland of Kelowna SPCA told CTV News.

The organization has deployed extra staff members to help with emergency boarding requests coming in from evacuees, trying to help ease some of their burden.

"They're terrified, they're anxious, they're worried, they bring their animals to us and they're so concerned about the welfare of their animals,” said Askeland.

“Yet they can leave them here and they know that their animals will be cared for and safe,” she continued.

A Kelowna SPCA spokesperson told CTV News that as of Sunday afternoon, they had 72 animals in their care, but were expecting that number to climb.

The bulk of the animals they have taken in have been cats and dogs, but have began taking in other animals like chickens as well.

Askeland says they’re hoping for more donations to help get through this crisis.

“If you have the means, please donate,” she said.

“The whole province is pulling together which is just great.”

Information on how to donate or have your animal taken in can be found on the BC SPCA website.

LIVESTOCK AT RISK

According to the B.C. Ministry of Agriculture, as of Sunday there were 175 farms and ranches in areas either under an evacuation order or alert.

It says on those farms there are approximately 6,800 cattle and 7,300 chickens, adding around 1,000 animals have been relocated.

President of the B.C. Cattlemen’s Association Brian Thomas says the magnitude of certain fires makes it a very difficult situation.

“Some of these fires are burning so fast it's tough to get in to get the cows safely,” he said.

Thomas says so far, there have been no reports of deaths, but there has been some costly damage.

“We’re already having a tough year this year to grow enough feed to feed the cattle,” Thomas said.

"A lot of these ranchers have probably gotten their fall range burnt out, so it's just going to make it harder for them to carry on with feeding their animals,”

The agriculture ministry says it will continue to work with local governments, first nations and cattlemen representatives to relocate livestock when safe to do so.