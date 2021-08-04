B.C. wildfires: Evacuation alert upgraded to order in Cariboo region

An evacuation alert is now an order for an area of B.C.'s Cariboo region due to a nearby wildfire.

The order is in place for Big Stick areas 2 and 3, the Cariboo Regional District said in a statement issued at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Big Stick Area 2 has been under evacuation alert since July 13, while Area 3 has been on alert since July 27.

This order replaces those alerts, and residents of the areas are now required to leave "due to immediate danger to life safety due to fire."

The CRD said Tuesday night that Mounties and other groups would be aiding with the evacuation. Residents were told to close all windows and doors in their home, and to close any gates but not lock them.

They were asked to gather their family and neighbours if they need help, and take any critical items, if immediately available.

They were also asked not to use more vehicles than necessary, and to avoid making calls unless in an emergency.

Anyone impacted is asked to register at the fire station at 230 Hodgson Rd. in Williams Lake.

A list of addresses was not made available, but a map of the affected areas can be viewed on the district's website.

A news release said the order covered an area of more than 17,000 hectares and 92 parcels of land.